Stability Secured: New Oilfields Bill Shields Industry from Windfall Profits Tax

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2024 introduces fiscal stability for oil and gas companies by deterring new taxes like the windfall profits tax. Aimed at attracting investors, the legislation supports easier exploration and production while aligning with India's energy transition goals and reducing import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:33 IST
The recently passed Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2024, offers fiscal stability to oil and gas companies, negating the chance of new levies like the windfall profits tax. This move is anticipated to attract more investors, invigorating exploration and production sectors crucial for India's energy security.

According to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the bill supports an investor-friendly environment by decriminalizing existing laws and simplifying business operations. The legislation also enhances exploration opportunities by broadening the definition of mineral oils and introducing petroleum leases, paving the way for global collaborations.

With the backdrop of high import dependency, the bill is part of India's broader reforms agenda to boost domestic energy production. By mitigating risks and ensuring a consistent regulatory framework, the government aims to promote sustainability while advancing towards next-generation fuel solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

