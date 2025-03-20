Left Menu

Twin Fires Erupt in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire erupted at an industrial site near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area. Four fire tenders were dispatched to handle the situation. Earlier, a fire at Azad Chowk's furniture shops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was contained, suspected to be caused by a short circuit.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A fire broke out at an industrial establishment near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's bustling Andheri area on Thursday, drawing significant attention due to the potential risks involved. Four fire tenders have been swiftly deployed to tackle the blaze as the situation unfolds, with further details eagerly awaited by the public.

Earlier in the day, chaos ensued at Azad Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, where multiple furniture shops were engulfed in flames. The local fire department acted promptly, sending fire tenders to the spot that managed to bring the fire under control efficiently.

Inspector Dilip provided insights into the incident, speculating that the fire could have been ignited by a short circuit. He assured residents that the blaze had been curtailed, and efforts to fully extinguish any remaining hot spots were ongoing. Investigations continue as officials piece together the sequence of events leading to these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

