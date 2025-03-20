Left Menu

Karnataka Power Hike Sparks Political Debate

Consumers in Karnataka will face a power tariff increase of 36 paise per unit starting April 1. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission granted energy companies permission to recover pension and gratuity contributions from consumers. Political figures criticize the move, labeling it an anti-consumer decision by the government.

Updated: 20-03-2025 16:53 IST
  • India

Beginning April 1, consumers in Karnataka will experience a power tariff increase of 36 paise per unit. This decision follows the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission's (KERC) approval for energy supply companies (ESCOMs) to recoup pension and gratuity contributions mandated by the government.

The revised contributions for fiscal years 2026-27 and 2027-28 will see consumers paying 35 paise and 34 paise respectively. According to the KERC order issued on March 18, ESCOMs are authorized to uniformly recover these costs as the 'P&G Surcharge (Government Portion)' starting April 1, 2025.

Political reactions have been swift, with State BJP president B Y Vijayendra condemning the increase as an 'anti-people' measure by the Congress-led government, claiming it contradicts their populist schemes by imposing financial burdens on the public.

