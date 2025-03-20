Left Menu

Delhi Launches Mobile Dental Vans to Boost Oral Health Care

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh unveiled six mobile dental vans to expand dental services, specifically targeting underserved communities. Aimed at schoolchildren, the elderly, and vulnerable groups, this pilot project will offer essential dental treatments across the state, enhancing accessibility and health awareness.

Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Singh has launched a fleet of six fully equipped mobile dental vans from the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences. This initiative, flagged off on World Oral Health Day, is part of a broader strategy under the National Health Mission to extend vital dental services across the state.

These mobile clinics will prioritize serving schoolchildren, senior citizens, and vulnerable populations, ensuring that quality oral healthcare reaches underserved areas, including slums and low-income neighborhoods. Singh affirmed the government's dedication to its promises, noting that this pilot scheme offers crucial dental care in places where such services are scarce, targeting children in government hospitals and residents of slum areas.

The vans will provide basic dental care such as fillings and scaling but will not cover cosmetic procedures at this stage. A six-month timeline is set for this phase, with plans for expansion post-state budget allocation. Features like GPS tracking will allow the public to locate vans, which will operate daily for maximum accessibility.

Dr. Vikrant Mohanty, Director at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, highlighted the significance of these vans. Fitted with advanced equipment and infection control measures, the vehicles will deliver comprehensive dental care including extractions and denture services. This project aims to improve oral health awareness and access, reaching underserved communities across all districts of Delhi.

