Karnataka Approves 100% Salary Hike for Lawmakers Amid Controversy

The Karnataka government has greenlit a substantial salary boost, doubling the earnings for its Chief Minister, ministers, and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). This decision, authorized through two amendment bills, has spurred a wave of controversy and discussion.

The proposals, outlined in the Karnataka Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Karnataka Legislature Members' Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025, are set to be deliberated in the Assembly as early as Thursday. Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the salary hike, noting the growing expenditures faced by lawmakers in parallel with ordinary citizens.

The decision has been contentious, drawing criticism from some lawmakers and citizens. While Minister MB Patil argues for the necessity of competitive salaries to ensure governmental independence and reduce corruption, others like Congress legislator Dr. Ranganath advocate for a more conservative approach. Critics highlight the state's pressing financial challenges, questioning the timing of such a dramatic increase.

