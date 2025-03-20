Karnataka Approves 100% Salary Hike for Lawmakers Amid Controversy
The Karnataka government has sanctioned a 100% salary increase for its Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs, triggering debate. The proposal, supported by amendment bills, will be reviewed by the Assembly. Justifications cite rising costs, but critics question the timing given the state's financial concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has greenlit a substantial salary boost, doubling the earnings for its Chief Minister, ministers, and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). This decision, authorized through two amendment bills, has spurred a wave of controversy and discussion.
The proposals, outlined in the Karnataka Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Karnataka Legislature Members' Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025, are set to be deliberated in the Assembly as early as Thursday. Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the salary hike, noting the growing expenditures faced by lawmakers in parallel with ordinary citizens.
The decision has been contentious, drawing criticism from some lawmakers and citizens. While Minister MB Patil argues for the necessity of competitive salaries to ensure governmental independence and reduce corruption, others like Congress legislator Dr. Ranganath advocate for a more conservative approach. Critics highlight the state's pressing financial challenges, questioning the timing of such a dramatic increase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"All aspects of law and order will be managed by women officers": Gujarat Home Minister ahead of PM Modi's visit
Union Home Minister's Assam Visit: Strengthened Law Enforcement
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Three-Day Visit to Northeast India
Himachal Pradesh's Development Surges Despite Financial Challenges: Governor Shukla's Address
Centre committed to developing Mizoram, relocating Assam Rifles camp to outside Aizawl testament to it: Home Minister Amit Shah.