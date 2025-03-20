Argentine Oilseed Workers Strike Ends Amid Wage Agreement

Argentine oilseed workers have ended their strike against Vicentin, resuming operations at the company's soybean processing plants. This resolution follows successful negotiations regarding overdue wages, as confirmed by the oil workers union, SOEA.

The strike, which began last week, halted soy processing in Argentina, the top global exporter of soybean oil and meal. The workers received 75% of their overdue wages this week, with the remaining 25% scheduled for next Wednesday, according to SOEA Secretary Martin Morales, who spoke with Reuters.

The protest was fueled by workers demanding their full February wages from Vicentin, which has been navigating bankruptcy proceedings since 2020. The company cited a "critical financial situation" as the reason for the delayed payments.

