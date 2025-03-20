Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Hosts Workshop to Combat Financial Crimes

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:50 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu & Kashmir hosted a comprehensive workshop on financial crime investigation, a key measure in combating money laundering and terror financing. Held at the SIA Headquarters, the one-day session aimed to bolster the investigative skills of attending participants.

Vidyut Vikash, an Indian Revenue Service officer and Additional Commissioner of CGST, served as a resource person, stressing the importance of inter-agency collaboration and proactive measures against evolving financial crime tactics. Attendees engaged actively in interactive discussions and explored practical case studies.

The workshop offered in-depth insights into the latest techniques and strategies for financial investigations, covering topics such as understanding financial crime trends, the role of financial intelligence units, and international regulatory compliance. The event underscored SIA's dedication to capacity-building in financial crime investigation, guided by the Director SIA, J&K.

(With inputs from agencies.)

