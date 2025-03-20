Left Menu

SIA J&K Hosts Workshop to Tackle Financial Crimes

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu & Kashmir held an intensive workshop on combating financial crimes. Led by IRS officer Vidyut Vikash, it emphasized inter-agency collaboration and staying ahead of financial crime tactics, involving interactive sessions and real-world case studies on money laundering and terror financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:51 IST
SIA J&K Hosts Workshop to Tackle Financial Crimes
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu & Kashmir organized a one-day workshop focusing on financial investigation, money laundering, and terror financing Thursday. The event was facilitated by DDP SIA at the agency's headquarters, targeting the enhancement of skills essential for detecting and preventing financial crimes.

In a statement, the workshop's keynote speaker, IRS officer and Additional Commissioner of CGST, Vidyut Vikash, stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation and preemptive strategies against evolving financial crime methodologies. Attendees participated in lively discussions, supplemented by practical case studies.

Participants gained insights into contemporary techniques for financial investigations, risk analyses, and the legal frameworks surrounding money laundering and terror financing. Discussions spanned financial crime trends, investigation techniques, the role of financial intelligence units (FIUs), international collaboration, regulatory adherence, and relevant case studies. Under the guidance of the Director SIA, J&K, the agency reaffirmed its commitment to bolster investigative capabilities against financial crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025