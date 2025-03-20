SIA J&K Hosts Workshop to Tackle Financial Crimes

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu & Kashmir organized a one-day workshop focusing on financial investigation, money laundering, and terror financing Thursday. The event was facilitated by DDP SIA at the agency's headquarters, targeting the enhancement of skills essential for detecting and preventing financial crimes.

In a statement, the workshop's keynote speaker, IRS officer and Additional Commissioner of CGST, Vidyut Vikash, stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation and preemptive strategies against evolving financial crime methodologies. Attendees participated in lively discussions, supplemented by practical case studies.

Participants gained insights into contemporary techniques for financial investigations, risk analyses, and the legal frameworks surrounding money laundering and terror financing. Discussions spanned financial crime trends, investigation techniques, the role of financial intelligence units (FIUs), international collaboration, regulatory adherence, and relevant case studies. Under the guidance of the Director SIA, J&K, the agency reaffirmed its commitment to bolster investigative capabilities against financial crimes.

