Left Menu

Airspace Restrictions Announced for Delhi Airport During Republic Day Celebrations

Airspace restrictions will be implemented at Delhi airport on January 26 and 29 due to Republic Day celebrations. Non-scheduled flights are prohibited from operational activities during specific hours on these dates. The airport, India's largest, manages approximately 1,300 flight movements daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:56 IST
Airspace Restrictions Announced for Delhi Airport During Republic Day Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Airspace restrictions are set to be enforced at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport coinciding with the Republic Day festivities, an official announced Tuesday. Non-scheduled flights will face operational limitations, unable to take off or land, during designated hours on January 26.

On Republic Day, January 26, the airspace will close from 8:30 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. This is crucial to ensure safety and smooth execution of the celebrations.

Furthermore, on January 29, the airspace will again see restrictions from 3 pm to 7 pm for the Beating the Retreat ceremony. Handling approximately 1,300 flights daily, IGI Airport remains India's busiest aviation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Leadership: Independence under Pressure

Fed Leadership: Independence under Pressure

 Global
2
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
3
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
4
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026