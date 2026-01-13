Airspace Restrictions Announced for Delhi Airport During Republic Day Celebrations

Airspace restrictions are set to be enforced at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport coinciding with the Republic Day festivities, an official announced Tuesday. Non-scheduled flights will face operational limitations, unable to take off or land, during designated hours on January 26.

On Republic Day, January 26, the airspace will close from 8:30 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. This is crucial to ensure safety and smooth execution of the celebrations.

Furthermore, on January 29, the airspace will again see restrictions from 3 pm to 7 pm for the Beating the Retreat ceremony. Handling approximately 1,300 flights daily, IGI Airport remains India's busiest aviation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)