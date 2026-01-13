Delhi Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Boosting Free Healthcare Access

The Delhi government is set to enhance its healthcare infrastructure by inaugurating 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the flagship scheme, as declared by Health Minister Pankaj Singh.

Expanding from the existing 238 operational centers, the initiative aims to eventually establish over 1100 health centers, providing free medical consultations, essential medicines, and diagnostic services.

This development forms part of a broader push to strengthen healthcare provision in the capital and ensure that accessible, cost-free medical care is available within communities, easing financial burdens on residents.

