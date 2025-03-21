Alaska's Energy Frontier: Unleashing Resources for Economic Growth

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum revealed new measures to increase oil and gas leasing opportunities in Alaska, inline with President Trump's directives to boost energy development in the region.

The plan includes reopening 82% of the National Petroleum Reserve and 1.56 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Restrictions on land use along the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Corridor will be lifted, facilitating the construction of the Ambler Road and the Alaska LNG Pipeline.

This announcement re-ignites the longstanding debate between development and conservation, especially as Alaska's political leaders urge a policy reversal from the current federal administration, while the energy industry remains cautious amid potential regulatory changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)