Left Menu

Panchu Dola Celebration and Pakhala: Embracing Odia Heritage

The Panchu Dola festival in Banapur, Odisha, showcases vibrant deity processions. Meanwhile, Pakhala Day, highlighting the unique Odia cuisine of pakhala, intertwines history with culinary culture. Celebrated globally by Odias on March 20, it underscores the cultural significance of traditional dishes, fostering unity and heritage pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:52 IST
Panchu Dola Celebration and Pakhala: Embracing Odia Heritage
People took part in the Panchu Dola festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands gathered in Banapur, Odisha, to take part in the vibrant Panchu Dola festival on Thursday. Known for its historical processions, this celebration features deities from five major Shiva temples, aligning five to ten days post the main Holi event.

In a nod to Odia traditions, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings for 'Pakhal Day,' praising 'Pakhal' as a cornerstone of Odia culinary identity. The dish, cherished by Majhi, is not only integral to Odia lifestyle but also a key offering to the deity, Lord Jagannath, reflecting its historical and cultural depth.

March 20 marks 'Pakhala Diwas,' a celebration of this distinctive dish across the Odia diaspora. Known as a refreshing summer staple, pakhala combines rice, curd, and various traditional ingredients to symbolically hold together the Odia spirit, culture, and identity since its inception as part of Lord Jagannath's cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025