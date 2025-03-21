Panchu Dola Celebration and Pakhala: Embracing Odia Heritage

Thousands gathered in Banapur, Odisha, to take part in the vibrant Panchu Dola festival on Thursday. Known for its historical processions, this celebration features deities from five major Shiva temples, aligning five to ten days post the main Holi event.

In a nod to Odia traditions, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings for 'Pakhal Day,' praising 'Pakhal' as a cornerstone of Odia culinary identity. The dish, cherished by Majhi, is not only integral to Odia lifestyle but also a key offering to the deity, Lord Jagannath, reflecting its historical and cultural depth.

March 20 marks 'Pakhala Diwas,' a celebration of this distinctive dish across the Odia diaspora. Known as a refreshing summer staple, pakhala combines rice, curd, and various traditional ingredients to symbolically hold together the Odia spirit, culture, and identity since its inception as part of Lord Jagannath's cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)