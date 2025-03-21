CRPF's 187 Battalion Executes Lifesaving Medical Initiative in Udhampur

The Central Reserve Police Force's 187 Battalion conducted a free medical camp in Udhampur's Battal Ballian village, offering critical health services to residents.

The camp provided Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training, free medical examinations, and medicine distribution to locals and nearby residents. Commandant Md Sazid emphasized the battalion's commitment to extending healthcare support in remote areas, stating the effort addressed the needs of approximately 500 families.

Villagers expressed heartfelt gratitude for the CPR demonstrations and accessible medical services. Earlier, the 187 Battalion held another successful camp in the Kathua district, where over 400 villagers benefited from essential healthcare provisions. The initiative underscores CRPF's dedication to serving marginalized communities beyond their security duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)