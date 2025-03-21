Left Menu

CRPF's 187 Battalion Executes Lifesaving Medical Initiative in Udhampur

The Central Reserve Police Force's 187 Battalion held a free medical camp in Battal Ballian, Udhampur. Residents received CPR training, free check-ups, and medicines. Commandant Md Sazid highlighted previous camps in remote areas, addressing 500 families. Locals expressed gratitude for CRPF's healthcare efforts. Earlier, a similar camp served Kathua's villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:58 IST
CRPF 187 battalion organizes free medical camp in Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force's 187 Battalion conducted a free medical camp in Udhampur's Battal Ballian village, offering critical health services to residents.

The camp provided Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training, free medical examinations, and medicine distribution to locals and nearby residents. Commandant Md Sazid emphasized the battalion's commitment to extending healthcare support in remote areas, stating the effort addressed the needs of approximately 500 families.

Villagers expressed heartfelt gratitude for the CPR demonstrations and accessible medical services. Earlier, the 187 Battalion held another successful camp in the Kathua district, where over 400 villagers benefited from essential healthcare provisions. The initiative underscores CRPF's dedication to serving marginalized communities beyond their security duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

