Left Menu

Punjab Police Secure Four-Day Remand for Associates in Ajnala Station Attack Case

Seven associates of Amritpal Singh Sandhu, involved in the Ajnala police station attack, have been remanded to four-day custody by a Punjab court for further interrogation and recovery of evidence. The police, who sought a seven-day remand, are focusing on retrieving weapons and mobile phones used in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:15 IST
Punjab Police Secure Four-Day Remand for Associates in Ajnala Station Attack Case
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Inderjeet Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Punjab court has granted a four-day police remand for seven associates of jailed MP Amritpal Singh Sandhu, linked to the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. The decision aims to facilitate further interrogation and evidence recovery, including retrieving weapons and mobile phones used in the assault.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Singh confirmed the court's ruling, noting that the Punjab police initially requested a seven-day remand. 'The accused, who will be presented before the court on March 25, previously faced detention under the National Security Act in Dibrugarh, Assam,' said Singh.

Legal representatives, including Advocate Ritu Raj Sandhu, acknowledged the court's decision and emphasized the police's focus on evidence recovery. The remand serves as a crucial phase in uncovering pivotal details about the attack, allegedly carried out using weapons against the Ajnala police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025