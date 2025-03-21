Punjab Police Secure Four-Day Remand for Associates in Ajnala Station Attack Case

A Punjab court has granted a four-day police remand for seven associates of jailed MP Amritpal Singh Sandhu, linked to the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. The decision aims to facilitate further interrogation and evidence recovery, including retrieving weapons and mobile phones used in the assault.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Singh confirmed the court's ruling, noting that the Punjab police initially requested a seven-day remand. 'The accused, who will be presented before the court on March 25, previously faced detention under the National Security Act in Dibrugarh, Assam,' said Singh.

Legal representatives, including Advocate Ritu Raj Sandhu, acknowledged the court's decision and emphasized the police's focus on evidence recovery. The remand serves as a crucial phase in uncovering pivotal details about the attack, allegedly carried out using weapons against the Ajnala police station.

