Gaza Faces Severe Food Crisis as Aid Supplies Dwindle

The United Nations' Palestinian relief agency has warned that Gaza only has enough flour to last for six days. With six of 25 bakeries closing due to a blockade on goods, the situation is dire. Price hikes and food rationing have resulted in heightened concerns for residents' welfare.

21-03-2025
One of Gaza's key food aid providers has issued a stark warning: flour supplies are set to run out in just six days. Faced with the potential crisis, providers may resort to reducing individual portions, signalling only short-term relief.

UNRWA's Sam Rose highlighted the dire situation from Gaza, lamenting that aid supplies have been drastically cut. "The progress we've made over the past weeks is quickly eroding," Rose reported from Geneva, pointing out that six supported bakeries have already closed.

The shortage results directly from Israel's blockade on goods since early March. The standoff over a truce has driven up the prices of essential supplies and triggered widespread food rationing, adding to the urgency of the aid crisis.

