Germany Seizes Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker Amid Sanctions

In a significant move against Russia's clandestine oil operations, Germany has seized the tanker Eventin, reported to be part of the shadow fleet used to bypass sanctions. The vessel, flagged under Panama, was discovered drifting near Ruegen island, carrying approximately 100,000 metric tons of oil.

The seizure, now making the vessel German property, saw Berlin openly criticize Moscow's involvement in these unsanctioned activities. Despite Russia's denial of knowledge regarding the ship's ownership or its seizure's reasoning, the incident escalates tensions surrounding Russia's controversial actions.

Eventin's confiscation comes as a part of the European Union's 16th sanctions package against Russia, following their 2022 invasion of Ukraine. As a vessel within the 'shadow fleet', it highlights the ongoing environmental and geopolitical challenges in sanction enforcement.

