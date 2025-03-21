Germany Seizes Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker Amid Sanctions
Germany has seized the tanker Eventin, part of Russia's shadow fleet circumventing oil sanctions. Confiscated off the coast of Ruegen, the Panama-flagged vessel carried 100,000 metric tons of oil. This swift move followed its inclusion in the EU's 16th sanctions package, heightening environmental concerns.
In a significant move against Russia's clandestine oil operations, Germany has seized the tanker Eventin, reported to be part of the shadow fleet used to bypass sanctions. The vessel, flagged under Panama, was discovered drifting near Ruegen island, carrying approximately 100,000 metric tons of oil.
The seizure, now making the vessel German property, saw Berlin openly criticize Moscow's involvement in these unsanctioned activities. Despite Russia's denial of knowledge regarding the ship's ownership or its seizure's reasoning, the incident escalates tensions surrounding Russia's controversial actions.
Eventin's confiscation comes as a part of the European Union's 16th sanctions package against Russia, following their 2022 invasion of Ukraine. As a vessel within the 'shadow fleet', it highlights the ongoing environmental and geopolitical challenges in sanction enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
