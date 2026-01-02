High Seas Tension: Russia's Call to Halt US Pursuit of Tanker

Russia has formally requested that the United States cease its pursuit of an oil tanker bound for Venezuela. This pursuit, involving the vessel identified as Bella 1, has been ongoing for nearly two weeks in the Atlantic Ocean, according to sources cited by The New York Times.

The situation unfolds amidst increased US sanctions targeting Venezuela's oil sector, with four companies and associated tankers being singled out. These measures are part of the Trump administration's strategy to exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

While the US seeks to tighten its grip on Venezuela, efforts are also underway to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Requests for comment from US and Russian diplomatic channels have yet to be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)