Valuefy Unveils Revolutionary WealthTech Platform on 15th Anniversary

Valuefy, a pioneer in WealthTech innovation, marked its 15th anniversary with the launch of a cutting-edge, integrated WealthTech platform designed to revolutionize wealth management. Unveiled at a high-profile event at MCA Club, Mumbai, the platform aims to enhance client interaction, data management, and operational scalability for wealth managers globally.

Attended by over 100 industry leaders, including notable figures like Mr. Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mutual Fund and Srikanth Velamakanni, Founder of Fractal.ai, the event highlighted the platform's capabilities. Velamakanni's keynote speech underscored the pivotal role of AI in financial services, emphasizing the platform's potential for delivering personalized client experiences.

The celebration also featured a conversation between notable cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and Vivek Singal, Co-Founder of Valuefy, drawing parallels between cricket strategies and business leadership. With its comprehensive features, Valuefy's platform is set to drive significant digital transformation in the wealth management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)