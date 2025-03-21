Nepal Seeks Increased Power Supply from India Amid Surging Summer Demand

Nepal has approached India to augment its electricity supply, particularly during the high-demand dry summer months, according to an official statement released on Friday.

During her visit to India from March 10 to March 21, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba met with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss increasing power supply under the current bilateral agreement and through the Indian Electricity Index (IEX).

Deuba, who also attended the Raisina Dialogue and held meetings with other global dignitaries, emphasized that Nepal's electricity needs remain unmet as domestic production falls short of demand. The two sides reviewed recent progress in bilateral mechanisms aimed at addressing this issue.

