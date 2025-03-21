Left Menu

Nepal Seeks Increased Power Supply from India Amid Surging Summer Demand

Nepal has requested India to increase its electricity supply during the high-demand dry summer season. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba discussed this request with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar during her visit to India. Nepal faces an electricity deficit as demand surpasses domestic production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has approached India to augment its electricity supply, particularly during the high-demand dry summer months, according to an official statement released on Friday.

During her visit to India from March 10 to March 21, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba met with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss increasing power supply under the current bilateral agreement and through the Indian Electricity Index (IEX).

Deuba, who also attended the Raisina Dialogue and held meetings with other global dignitaries, emphasized that Nepal's electricity needs remain unmet as domestic production falls short of demand. The two sides reviewed recent progress in bilateral mechanisms aimed at addressing this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

