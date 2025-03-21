Left Menu

Poland Eases Wind Farm Construction Rules to Boost Renewables

The Polish government has approved draft legislation to ease the construction of onshore wind farms. This move is part of an effort to increase renewable energy production, crucial for meeting a 2023 election promise. The new rules reduce distance requirements from residential areas, although permitting remains restrictive near protected sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish government has taken a significant step by approving draft legislation aimed at facilitating the construction of onshore wind farms. This legislation is part of a broader commitment to enhance renewable energy output, a key promise during the 2023 elections.

Climate Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska confirmed the approval on social media, pointing out that the previous government had restricted onshore wind development. Despite this, renewable energy production has gradually increased, contributing to nearly 30% of Poland's electricity in 2024.

The new legislative framework aims to unlock the potential to install approximately 41 gigawatts of onshore wind capacity by 2040, significantly expanding the current capacity of almost 11 gigawatts, as indicated by the Polish Wind Energy Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

