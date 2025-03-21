Left Menu

Ashok Ramachandran Steps Down from JSW Energy Leadership

Ashok Ramachandran has resigned from his role as Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel at JSW Energy, effective from April 8, 2025. The company has initiated a search for his replacement. He cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Updated: 21-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:30 IST
Ashok Ramachandran Steps Down from JSW Energy Leadership
A significant leadership change is underway at JSW Energy as Ashok Ramachandran announced his resignation as Whole-time Director. The company confirmed his departure in an official statement filed with the exchange on Friday.

Ramachandran will step down from his position, effective from the close of business on April 8, 2025. His decision to leave was reportedly due to personal reasons, highlighting the importance of personal considerations in corporate leadership.

JSW Energy is actively seeking a successor through a structured search process and has assured stakeholders of timely updates as the transition unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

