Strategic Transmission Expansion in Maharashtra Paves Way for Renewable Energy

Two new Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) have been established under PFC Consulting Limited for developing transmission networks in Maharashtra. These SPVs will enhance the state's capacity to manage renewable energy and provide power to data centers. The initiative is part of a competitive bidding process coordinated by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

PFC Consulting Limited has launched two new Special Purpose Vehicles aimed at enhancing Maharashtra's transmission capabilities. In a recent filing, PFC unveiled these SPVs to bolster the state's renewable energy capacity and power data center operations.

The first, NES Dharashiv Transmission, focuses on improving the network for renewable energy evacuation in Dharashiv, Beed district. Meanwhile, NES NAVI Mumbai Transmission will boost power supply to data centers in Navi Mumbai, addressing the growing energy demands.

This initiative follows the January 2025 Letter of Intent issued by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, appointing PFCCL as the bid process coordinator. The transmission projects are part of a competitive international bidding process under the Ministry of Power's tariff-based guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

