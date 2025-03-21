Strategic Transmission Expansion in Maharashtra Paves Way for Renewable Energy

PFC Consulting Limited has launched two new Special Purpose Vehicles aimed at enhancing Maharashtra's transmission capabilities. In a recent filing, PFC unveiled these SPVs to bolster the state's renewable energy capacity and power data center operations.

The first, NES Dharashiv Transmission, focuses on improving the network for renewable energy evacuation in Dharashiv, Beed district. Meanwhile, NES NAVI Mumbai Transmission will boost power supply to data centers in Navi Mumbai, addressing the growing energy demands.

This initiative follows the January 2025 Letter of Intent issued by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, appointing PFCCL as the bid process coordinator. The transmission projects are part of a competitive international bidding process under the Ministry of Power's tariff-based guidelines.

