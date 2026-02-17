Telangana's Push for Data Centers: A Strategic Leap

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has initiated a strategic move by instructing officials to examine the subsidies granted by various states to data centers.

During a meeting focused on the essential land and facility requirements for companies intending to establish data centers, Reddy highlighted the need for liberal compensation to landowners whose properties are acquired.

He pointed out that the spending on land acquisition is minor compared to the multi-crore investments companies put into setting up such centers.

