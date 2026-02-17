Left Menu

Telangana's Push for Data Centers: A Strategic Leap

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to analyze state subsidies for data centers across India. In a meeting about land requirements, Reddy emphasized the importance of compensating landowners liberally, considering the substantial investments made by companies in the sector.

Telangana's Push for Data Centers: A Strategic Leap
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has initiated a strategic move by instructing officials to examine the subsidies granted by various states to data centers.

During a meeting focused on the essential land and facility requirements for companies intending to establish data centers, Reddy highlighted the need for liberal compensation to landowners whose properties are acquired.

He pointed out that the spending on land acquisition is minor compared to the multi-crore investments companies put into setting up such centers.

