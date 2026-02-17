Telangana's Push for Data Centers: A Strategic Leap
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to analyze state subsidies for data centers across India. In a meeting about land requirements, Reddy emphasized the importance of compensating landowners liberally, considering the substantial investments made by companies in the sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has initiated a strategic move by instructing officials to examine the subsidies granted by various states to data centers.
During a meeting focused on the essential land and facility requirements for companies intending to establish data centers, Reddy highlighted the need for liberal compensation to landowners whose properties are acquired.
He pointed out that the spending on land acquisition is minor compared to the multi-crore investments companies put into setting up such centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Conference
Prosus to Bolster Investment in India's Booming Consumer Tech Sector
India's AI Boom Attracts Record Venture Capital Investments
‘Silence the Guns and Open the Taps’: Majodina Pushes for Massive Water Investment
ASK Mutual Fund: A New Era in Investment Management