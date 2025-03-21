U.S. Hits Chinese 'Teapot Refinery' in New Iran Oil Sanctions
The U.S. has introduced new sanctions aimed at Iran's oil exports, targeting a Chinese teapot refinery. This move is part of Washington's effort to curtail Tehran's oil sales and nuclear ambitions. The sanctions, the fourth round since February, focus on independent refiners with minimal ties to U.S. systems.
The United States has introduced new sanctions aimed at reducing Iran's oil exports, marking the first time a Chinese independent 'teapot refinery' is targeted. The refinery, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd., is part of Washington's efforts to pressure Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
The U.S. alleges that such refineries are economic lifelines for Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism and a supporter of groups like Yemen's Houthis. Despite previous sanctions on similar entities, the focus now shifts to less exposed refiners that operate outside U.S. financial reach, complicating enforcement.
China continues to purchase Iranian crude, despite American sanctions, prompting a complex trade system that avoids U.S. dollars and financial oversight. Analysts suggest the U.S. strategy serves as gradual pressure on Iran while circumventing actions that might provoke China economically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- oil
- sanctions
- United States
- China
- refinery
- Tehran
- trading system
- nuclear program
- Houthis
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs raises emerging markets' target on AI-driven China rally
UPDATE 3-Trump plans executive order to strengthen US shipbuilding, blunt China domination
INSIGHT-Shipping firms pull back from Hong Kong to skirt US-China risks
Hong Kong, China stocks end higher on tech-fuelled rally
China's premier and American president: Two leaders, two speeches, two differing world visions