Left Menu

U.S. Hits Chinese 'Teapot Refinery' in New Iran Oil Sanctions

The U.S. has introduced new sanctions aimed at Iran's oil exports, targeting a Chinese teapot refinery. This move is part of Washington's effort to curtail Tehran's oil sales and nuclear ambitions. The sanctions, the fourth round since February, focus on independent refiners with minimal ties to U.S. systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:47 IST
U.S. Hits Chinese 'Teapot Refinery' in New Iran Oil Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has introduced new sanctions aimed at reducing Iran's oil exports, marking the first time a Chinese independent 'teapot refinery' is targeted. The refinery, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd., is part of Washington's efforts to pressure Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The U.S. alleges that such refineries are economic lifelines for Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism and a supporter of groups like Yemen's Houthis. Despite previous sanctions on similar entities, the focus now shifts to less exposed refiners that operate outside U.S. financial reach, complicating enforcement.

China continues to purchase Iranian crude, despite American sanctions, prompting a complex trade system that avoids U.S. dollars and financial oversight. Analysts suggest the U.S. strategy serves as gradual pressure on Iran while circumventing actions that might provoke China economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025