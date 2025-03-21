U.S. Hits Chinese 'Teapot Refinery' in New Iran Oil Sanctions

The United States has introduced new sanctions aimed at reducing Iran's oil exports, marking the first time a Chinese independent 'teapot refinery' is targeted. The refinery, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., Ltd., is part of Washington's efforts to pressure Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The U.S. alleges that such refineries are economic lifelines for Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism and a supporter of groups like Yemen's Houthis. Despite previous sanctions on similar entities, the focus now shifts to less exposed refiners that operate outside U.S. financial reach, complicating enforcement.

China continues to purchase Iranian crude, despite American sanctions, prompting a complex trade system that avoids U.S. dollars and financial oversight. Analysts suggest the U.S. strategy serves as gradual pressure on Iran while circumventing actions that might provoke China economically.

