SECL’s ‘Sushrut’ Initiative Becomes First Coal PSU CSR Scheme Listed on DBT Portal

In a significant step towards transparent, impactful, and technology-driven social welfare, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a leading subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has achieved a historic milestone. Its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’, has become the first and only CSR scheme from any coal PSU under the Ministry of Coal to be featured on the Government of India’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) portal.

The DBT portal, an ambitious initiative by the Indian government launched in 2013, is aimed at transforming the delivery of subsidies, welfare schemes, and services by directly transferring funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. It seeks to reduce leakages, eliminate intermediaries, and enhance the efficiency and accountability of the public service delivery system. Currently, the DBT platform hosts nearly 325 schemes from 55 different ministries, encompassing crucial areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and social development. The listing of ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ now adds a unique CSR dimension to this comprehensive portfolio.

A Game-Changer for Aspirants in the Coal Belt

Launched in 2023, ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ is an educational upliftment scheme dedicated to supporting underprivileged yet meritorious students from coal-rich and often underserved regions of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The initiative provides free residential coaching for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), India’s competitive examination for medical college admissions.

The pilot batch comprised 40 students, handpicked through a transparent selection process, based on academic merit and socio-economic criteria. These students, hailing from families that often lack the means to afford quality coaching, were given access to rigorous training, study materials, mentorship, accommodation, and all necessary support to prepare for NEET.

The results have been nothing short of remarkable: 39 out of 40 students cleared NEET 2024, a testimony to the scheme’s success and the resilience of the students. Of these, 11 students secured MBBS seats, 2 were admitted to BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), 2 enrolled in BAMS (Ayurveda), 2 qualified for BPTH (Physiotherapy), and 2 gained admission to Veterinary Science programs, all in government institutions across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Greater Transparency Through DBT Integration

With its inclusion on the DBT portal, ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ has embraced a more efficient, transparent, and direct benefit distribution model. The scheme will now ensure that all financial support related to coaching, lodging, and other student needs is seamlessly transferred to eligible beneficiaries without bureaucratic delays or intermediaries. This also enables better tracking, auditing, and monitoring of the scheme’s impact in real time.

The DBT listing marks a strategic alignment of SECL’s CSR initiatives with national priorities of digital governance and inclusive development. It also opens doors for potential replication and scaling of similar CSR projects by other Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), especially in backward and aspirational districts.

A Vision for Social Transformation

Speaking on the achievement, SECL officials emphasized the company’s long-term vision of empowering communities around its operational zones. The company has consistently invested in healthcare, skill development, education, and infrastructure under its CSR mandate. However, ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ stands out as a focused, outcome-based intervention aimed at unlocking the potential of rural youth.

By removing the financial and logistical barriers to competitive exam preparation, the scheme not only helps students gain access to premier medical education but also contributes to nation-building by addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in underserved areas.

As SECL celebrates this breakthrough, the success of ‘SECL Ke Sushrut’ reinforces the importance of targeted, transparent, and tech-enabled CSR models in achieving sustainable social transformation. With its integration into the national DBT ecosystem, the program is well-positioned to continue serving as a beacon of hope and opportunity for many more aspirants from the coal belt in the years to come.