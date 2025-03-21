Left Menu

Academic Uncertainty Hits Jamia Students Amid Exam Result Delays

Jamia Millia Islamia students face uncertainty as results for 99 courses, delayed since December, disrupt academic and career plans. Delays due to National Education Policy-related marking issues affect 62 courses. Administration promises resolution soon, leaving students tense and concerned about internship, job, and academic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:18 IST
Academic Uncertainty Hits Jamia Students Amid Exam Result Delays
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing concern among students at Jamia Millia Islamia, the university has yet to release semester examination results for 99 out of 481 courses. The delays, attributed to complications in marking schemes as per the National Education Policy (NEP), are impacting nearly a hundred courses, university officials revealed.

Students have expressed mounting frustration as the pending results hinder their ability to apply for jobs and internships. 'We've been waiting for weeks, constantly being told that the results would be out soon,' lamented a second-semester student. 'Without our marksheets, we remain uncertain about academic progress and future plans,' added another student.

The administration, led by Jamia's Controller of Examinations, Prof. Saroj Kumar Mahananda, acknowledged the issue, citing administrative and technical challenges. 'A meeting scheduled for Monday aims to resolve the matter, with plans to release all pending results by next week,' Prof. Mahananda assured, as students continue to hope for a swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025