Academic Uncertainty Hits Jamia Students Amid Exam Result Delays

In a growing concern among students at Jamia Millia Islamia, the university has yet to release semester examination results for 99 out of 481 courses. The delays, attributed to complications in marking schemes as per the National Education Policy (NEP), are impacting nearly a hundred courses, university officials revealed.

Students have expressed mounting frustration as the pending results hinder their ability to apply for jobs and internships. 'We've been waiting for weeks, constantly being told that the results would be out soon,' lamented a second-semester student. 'Without our marksheets, we remain uncertain about academic progress and future plans,' added another student.

The administration, led by Jamia's Controller of Examinations, Prof. Saroj Kumar Mahananda, acknowledged the issue, citing administrative and technical challenges. 'A meeting scheduled for Monday aims to resolve the matter, with plans to release all pending results by next week,' Prof. Mahananda assured, as students continue to hope for a swift resolution.

