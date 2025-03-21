Left Menu

Wall Street's Resilient Response to Tariff Talks

Wall Street indexes showed resilience as U.S. President Donald Trump indicated flexibility on upcoming tariffs. Despite initial declines, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all managed to claw back losses, demonstrating the market's capacity to adjust to geopolitical developments.

Updated: 21-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:02 IST
In a significant move, Wall Street's major stock indexes managed to pare back their earlier declines on Friday. This occurred following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested there could be some flexibility regarding impending tariffs that he is expected to impose early next month.

By 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 98.53 points or 0.23% to settle at 41,854.79. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a decrease of 17.60 points, which translates to a 0.31% drop, ending at 5,645.29. The Nasdaq Composite also recorded a decline of 16.09 points, a 0.09% decrease, bringing its value to 17,675.54.

The President's comments introduced a note of optimism, helping markets recover some losses, and underscoring Wall Street's sensitivity to political signals and its ability to remain resilient amid economic policy shifts.

