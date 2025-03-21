Left Menu

PMAY-G Boost: Government Unveils Plans for 2 Crore More Rural Homes

The Ministry of Rural Development has announced additional funding under PMAY-G for rural homes, amounting to Rs. 1.20 lakh in plains and Rs. 1.30 lakh in Northeastern and Hilly States. The initiative includes convergence with MGNREGS and SBM-G, aiming to build two crore homes by 2029.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Rural Development has detailed its ambitious plans to enhance the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), with a specific focus on providing substantial financial support for rural housing projects. According to a release on Friday, assistance of Rs. 1.20 lakh in plains and Rs. 1.30 lakh in Northeastern and Hilly regions is being allocated.

The funding framework is predominantly shared between the Centre and respective States, with a 90:10 ratio for Northeastern and Himalayan States, including Jammu and Kashmir. Other States will follow a 60:40 ratio, while Union Territories without a legislature will see the Centre bearing full costs. To date, the central government has disbursed Rs 2,49,569.76 crore since the scheme's inception on 01.04.2016.

Beyond financial aid, beneficiaries will gain 90-95 man-days of employment through MGNREGS, alongside a Rs 12,000 support for toilet construction via SBM-G or similar schemes. The Union Cabinet recently sanctioned the scheme's expansion into FY 2024-25 to 2028-29, aiming to build an additional two crore homes with an allocation of 3.06 lakh crores. The announcement was made by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development, in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

