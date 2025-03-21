Former High Court Judge Umesh Kumar Takes Helm at DERC

Former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar has assumed the role of chairman at the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), replacing Justice (retired) Jayant Nath. Officials confirmed that Kumar will be officially sworn in on March 24 by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood at the Delhi Secretariat.

Justice (retired) Nath stepped down following the establishment of a new Delhi government. He was appointed by the Supreme Court in 2023 amidst a deadlock between the AAP administration and the Lieutenant Governor over the appropriate candidate.

As DERC chairman, Kumar will oversee Delhi's power regulation, including setting electricity tariffs and managing regulatory aspects of power distribution and generation within the national capital.

