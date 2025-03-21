Former High Court Judge Umesh Kumar Takes Helm at DERC
Umesh Kumar, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). His appointment follows the resignation of Justice Jayant Nath. The DERC is responsible for regulating electricity tariffs and overseeing power distribution in Delhi.
Former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar has assumed the role of chairman at the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), replacing Justice (retired) Jayant Nath. Officials confirmed that Kumar will be officially sworn in on March 24 by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood at the Delhi Secretariat.
Justice (retired) Nath stepped down following the establishment of a new Delhi government. He was appointed by the Supreme Court in 2023 amidst a deadlock between the AAP administration and the Lieutenant Governor over the appropriate candidate.
As DERC chairman, Kumar will oversee Delhi's power regulation, including setting electricity tariffs and managing regulatory aspects of power distribution and generation within the national capital.
