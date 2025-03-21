Heathrow's Power Woes: A Weak Point Exposed

Amidst a significant power outage incident at London Heathrow, CEO Thomas Woldbye openly discussed the inherent vulnerabilities in the airport's infrastructure. The outage was triggered by a fire at a crucial substation supplying power to the facility.

Speaking candidly, Woldbye acknowledged the limitations of current contingency measures, explaining that not all events can be predicted or completely mitigated. He identified the power supply as a notable weak point in the airport's operations that requires attention.

The incident raises questions about infrastructure resilience and highlights the need for enhanced measures to ensure continuity at one of the world's busiest airports, according to an airport statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)