Heathrow's Power Woes: A Weak Point Exposed
Heathrow's chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, acknowledged vulnerabilities in the airport's power supply after a fire at a substation caused a major power outage. Despite existing contingencies, Woldbye emphasized the difficulty of fully safeguarding the airport against such events, citing power supply as a critical weak spot.
The incident raises questions about infrastructure resilience and highlights the need for enhanced measures to ensure continuity at one of the world's busiest airports, according to an airport statement.
