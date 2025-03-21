Left Menu

Heathrow's Power Woes: A Weak Point Exposed

Heathrow's chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, acknowledged vulnerabilities in the airport's power supply after a fire at a substation caused a major power outage. Despite existing contingencies, Woldbye emphasized the difficulty of fully safeguarding the airport against such events, citing power supply as a critical weak spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:12 IST
Heathrow's Power Woes: A Weak Point Exposed
Heathrow
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amidst a significant power outage incident at London Heathrow, CEO Thomas Woldbye openly discussed the inherent vulnerabilities in the airport's infrastructure. The outage was triggered by a fire at a crucial substation supplying power to the facility.

Speaking candidly, Woldbye acknowledged the limitations of current contingency measures, explaining that not all events can be predicted or completely mitigated. He identified the power supply as a notable weak point in the airport's operations that requires attention.

The incident raises questions about infrastructure resilience and highlights the need for enhanced measures to ensure continuity at one of the world's busiest airports, according to an airport statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025