Delhi PWD Officials Face Scrutiny: Minister Demands Accountability

Delhi's PWD officials face criticism from Minister Parvesh Verma for 'thick-skinned' behavior. During inspections, severe neglect in drainage maintenance was noted. An executive engineer was suspended, with mandates for daily inspections and reports via the PWD e-monitoring app issued to address infrastructural inefficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:12 IST
PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong rebuke, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma accused city officials of becoming 'thick-skinned' over the past decade. This harsh critique follows his decision to suspend a Public Works Department executive engineer during a Friday inspection in Delhi, aimed at combating widespread infrastructural neglect.

While surveying Patparganj roads, Verma expressed dismay at the severe neglect of drains along NH 9 Service Lane. With no maintenance in sight, Verma condemned the indifference shown by officials and promised stricter oversight and accountability. 'For ten years, officials have ignored their duties, and this will change immediately,' he asserted.

The minister's inspection revealed drainage issues causing resident inconvenience between New Ashok Nagar Metro Station and Chilla Village. Demanding swift resolution, he announced zero tolerance for inefficiency, mandating daily inspections and photographic reporting via the PWD e-monitoring app to prevent waterlogging and ensure hygiene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

