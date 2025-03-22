Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia's government is taking significant steps to address housing affordability as a general election looms. The center-left Labor government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, announced it would broaden the scope of its 'Help to Buy' scheme, intending to make homeownership more accessible.

The expansion will adjust income and price caps, allowing more first-time buyers to qualify for the scheme, which has impacted over 5 million homes under the new caps. In addition, the government promises A$54 million towards innovative home manufacturing methods.

This housing initiative appears to be part of a broader strategy to boost the Labor government's standing following a poll showing dissatisfaction. The government has yet to call the election formally but is keen to use measures like these to counter high living costs and enhance employment opportunities.

