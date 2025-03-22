Statewide Bandh: Kannada Groups Protest Alleged Assault, Police Intervention
Pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka are staging a 12-hour bandh after an alleged assault in Belagavi. Amid claims of police suppression, they demand strict measures against anti-Kannadiga violence. Despite widespread protests, daily life, including schools and transport services, continues largely unaffected in Bengaluru.
Karnataka witnessed a day of protests as pro-Kannada groups initiated a 12-hour statewide bandh, reacting to claims of a bus conductor's assault in Belagavi over language issues. These groups allege police are obstructing their peaceful demonstration aimed at highlighting violence against Kannadigas.
Ravi Shetty Byndoor, pro-Kannada activist and Labour Council Chairman, criticized the government's response, asserting their gatherings face undue police pressures. "We're not criminals. Despite receiving notices, we'll proceed with our rally starting at 11 am," he affirmed, emphasizing a commitment to non-violence.
While protests have been significant, with some educational sectors extending moral support, normalcy prevails in many areas. Public transport and essential services function without disruption. Police presence remains notable in regions like Hassan as a precaution, ensuring safety during the rallies.
