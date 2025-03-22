Left Menu

Bihar's Battleground: STF Encounter and Ongoing Police Struggles

In Bihar's Araria district, a recent police raid aimed at capturing robbery suspects led to injuries among STF personnel and a fugitive suspect. This follows recent violent incidents involving police officers, including the fatalities of ASIs Santosh Kumar Singh and Rajiv Ranjan, highlighting ongoing challenges in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:04 IST
Bihar's Battleground: STF Encounter and Ongoing Police Struggles
Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic early morning raid, three Special Task Force (STF) personnel and a suspect endured injuries during an encounter in Bihar's Araria district. The operation was launched following intelligence reports on notorious criminals implicated in several bank heists, according to state police.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar disclosed, 'The STF initiated a raid based on specific intelligence inputs. Two suspects attempted to evade capture, engaging in a gunfight with police. One suspect, Chunmun Jha, was injured and hospitalized, while the other remains at large as search efforts continue.' Meanwhile, the injured STF officers are also receiving medical care as efforts intensify to apprehend the absconding suspect.

Further highlighting the challenges faced by Bihar's law enforcement, earlier incidents include the fatal attack on Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger and the tragic death of ASI Rajiv Ranjan in Araria's Fulkaha. ASI Singh was ambushed during an investigation into a domestic disturbance, and ASI Ranjan was lost amid a violent clash during an arrest attempt at a local wedding, underpinning the persistent dangers confronting police in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025