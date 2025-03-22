Bihar's Battleground: STF Encounter and Ongoing Police Struggles

In a dramatic early morning raid, three Special Task Force (STF) personnel and a suspect endured injuries during an encounter in Bihar's Araria district. The operation was launched following intelligence reports on notorious criminals implicated in several bank heists, according to state police.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar disclosed, 'The STF initiated a raid based on specific intelligence inputs. Two suspects attempted to evade capture, engaging in a gunfight with police. One suspect, Chunmun Jha, was injured and hospitalized, while the other remains at large as search efforts continue.' Meanwhile, the injured STF officers are also receiving medical care as efforts intensify to apprehend the absconding suspect.

Further highlighting the challenges faced by Bihar's law enforcement, earlier incidents include the fatal attack on Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger and the tragic death of ASI Rajiv Ranjan in Araria's Fulkaha. ASI Singh was ambushed during an investigation into a domestic disturbance, and ASI Ranjan was lost amid a violent clash during an arrest attempt at a local wedding, underpinning the persistent dangers confronting police in Bihar.

