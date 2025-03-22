New Developments in Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay High Court to Hear Fresh Probe Request
The Bombay High Court is set to review a writ petition filed by Disha Salian's father for a new investigation into her death and possible involvement of Aaditya Thackeray. The high-profile case, linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, continues to spark controversy and public interest.
The Bombay High Court is preparing to hear a petition filed by Satish Salian, seeking a fresh probe into the death of his daughter, Disha Salian. The petition calls for an inquiry involving Aaditya Thackeray, member of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.
In response to accusations aimed at defaming him over this case, Thackeray stated that his comments will be reserved for the ongoing court proceedings. Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede, a former NCB director, has been served a copy of the petition and is expected to file a detailed affidavit.
Disha Salian, once the manager of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, died in June 2020. Her death has long drawn public intrigue, especially after Rajput's death days later. In new developments, a special investigation team was established in 2023 by the Mumbai Police to further examine Salian's death.
