Tribal Protest Ignites Tensions Over Sacred Site in Ranchi

Tribal organizations in Ranchi sparked a bandh Saturday against a flyover construction near the sacred Sarna Sthal site. The city witnessed road blockades and tyre burning as protestors demanded the removal of the ramp. Authorities ensured security, managing minor disruptions amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:03 IST
Tribal organisations in Ranchi call a bandh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tribal organizations in Ranchi have intensified protests by calling for a bandh in response to the ongoing construction of a flyover near the hallowed Sarna Sthal site. The groups are demanding the removal of a ramp associated with the Siram Toli-Mecon Flyover project, voicing concerns over the potential desecration of their sacred site.

Amid these tensions, Ranchi's Additional District Magistrate for Law and Order, Rajeshwar Nath Alok, assured the public that the situation remains under control. "Traffic congestion was reported in Lowadih and Kanke, but our teams are actively engaging with demonstrators to restore normalcy. Isolated protests at Birsa Chowk were promptly addressed, ensuring peace," Alok confirmed.

The protest scene is charged with demonstrators burning tyres and blocking key roads. In response, Ranchi Police have ramped up security measures to mitigate potential escalation. The Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli holds immense cultural significance for the tribal community, and the introduction of vehicular traffic via the new ramp is perceived as a threat to its sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

