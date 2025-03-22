Left Menu

Stalin Urges Unified Opposition Against Population-Based Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin calls for a united opposition front against population-based constituency delimitation, arguing it undermines the political influence of southern states. The initiative, discussed in Chennai, emphasizes the establishment of a legal committee to ensure fair representation and safeguard rights, especially for marginalized communities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin (Picture Source: Tamil Nadu DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a rallying cry for unity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin led a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai, urging opposition parties to mount a collective protest against the proposed population-based constituency delimitation.

Stalin posited the move could erode the political clout of southern states, advocating for a fair approach instead. Prominent leaders like Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended, underscoring the issue's significance. Stalin's call to action included forming a legal expert panel to challenge the delimitation effectively.

Asserting that diminishing parliamentary representation equates to loss of political power, Stalin highlighted how states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully controlled population growth could suffer disproportionately. The Chief Minister emphasized the impact on marginalized communities and sectors like women's empowerment, warning that reduced representation could stifle socio-economic progress.

