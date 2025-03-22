Debate Over Delimitation: Leaders Seek Clarity and Transparency

In the political heartland of India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for substantial dialogue on the nation's delimitation issue. Speaking to the press in Bhubaneswar, Tharoor asserted, "The delimitation issue needs extensive discussions. It's a subject requiring critical engagement among stakeholders."

On the same wavelength, the inaugural meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on delimitation convened in Chennai, driven by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's initiative. The committee passed a resolution voicing concerns about the Union government's opaque handling of the delimitation process. Political heavyweights such as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy, among others, graced the meeting.

DMK MP Kanizmozhi addressed a press conference, reiterating the JAC's deep concerns over the lack of clarity and transparency, highlighting the significant omission of stakeholder consultations. She urged the Union to ensure that the process enhances democratic engagement. The resolution also proposed extending the 1971 census constituency freeze by another 25 years due to incomplete national population stabilization objectives.

