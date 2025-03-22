Left Menu

Debate Over Delimitation: Leaders Seek Clarity and Transparency

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls for extensive discussions on the contentious delimitation issue. A Joint Action Committee in Chennai, initiated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, criticizes the Union government for lack of transparency. The committee calls for inclusive consultations with stakeholders and proposes a 25-year extension of current constituency bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:55 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the political heartland of India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for substantial dialogue on the nation's delimitation issue. Speaking to the press in Bhubaneswar, Tharoor asserted, "The delimitation issue needs extensive discussions. It's a subject requiring critical engagement among stakeholders."

On the same wavelength, the inaugural meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on delimitation convened in Chennai, driven by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's initiative. The committee passed a resolution voicing concerns about the Union government's opaque handling of the delimitation process. Political heavyweights such as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy, among others, graced the meeting.

DMK MP Kanizmozhi addressed a press conference, reiterating the JAC's deep concerns over the lack of clarity and transparency, highlighting the significant omission of stakeholder consultations. She urged the Union to ensure that the process enhances democratic engagement. The resolution also proposed extending the 1971 census constituency freeze by another 25 years due to incomplete national population stabilization objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

