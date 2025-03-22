Left Menu

ED Files Charges Against Mumbai Businessmen in Black Money Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Mumbai businessmen Sidharth Abhay Choksi and Abhay Sajanlal Choksi. They face charges of owning an offshore entity linked to undisclosed foreign income. The case highlights the agency's investigation into black money involving Blue Mist International Inc, based in the British Virgin Islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:10 IST
ED Files Charges Against Mumbai Businessmen in Black Money Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its probe into black money activities involving Mumbai-based businessmen Sidharth Abhay Choksi and Abhay Sajanlal Choksi by filing a prosecution complaint. The businessmen stand accused of being beneficial owners of Blue Mist International Inc, an offshore entity registered in the British Virgin Islands with a banking presence in Singapore, the agency disclosed on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by the Mumbai-edition of the ED on March 13 before a special court focused on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This legal action follows complaints submitted by the Income Tax Department, alleging undisclosed foreign income and assets under the Black Money Act of 2015.

The ED's investigation has uncovered that the Choksi businessmen were involved in an international property transaction involving Blue Mist International Inc and a Singapore-based firm, HKCL Investments Pte Ltd. With assets worth Rs 8.09 crore identified as Proceeds of Crime, a provisional attachment order had been already issued, tightening the noose on the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025