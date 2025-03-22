Left Menu

Tragic Brick Kiln Collapse in Bareilly Claims One Life, Injures Five

A devastating wall collapse at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly resulted in one death and injured five workers. Prompt rescue operations by police and local villagers saved lives, but one succumbed to injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:16 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/X:@bareillypolice). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic accident at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has claimed the life of one worker and left five others injured after a wall collapsed on Saturday. The incident took place along the National Highway, within the jurisdiction of the Mirganj police station, leading to six workers being trapped under the debris.

Upon receiving the distress call, both police officials and local villagers quickly mobilized to the site and undertook a rescue operation. The trapped workers were extracted from the rubble and transported to a nearby medical facility for immediate care. Unfortunately, one of the injured workers succumbed to his injuries, while the remaining five are currently receiving treatment.

Bareilly SP (Rural) Anshika Verma confirmed the incident, stating, "Six workers got trapped under the debris of a wall that collapsed at a brick kiln on the National Highway under Mirganj PS limits in Bareilly. The police and villagers quickly responded, rescuing the individuals and transporting them for medical attention. Sadly, one of the victims passed away," the SP reported. Further information is awaited as investigations continue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

