Left Menu

Delhi High Court Quashes FIR Orders Over Missing Legal Affidavits

The Delhi High Court invalidated two trial court orders for FIR registration due to missing affidavits, as mandated by law. Petitioners Rajat and Sarika Bhagat's challenge was upheld, emphasizing the requirement of affidavits alongside applications under Section 156(3) CrPC. This decision aligns with a 2015 Supreme Court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:25 IST
Delhi High Court Quashes FIR Orders Over Missing Legal Affidavits
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has overturned two trial court orders demanding the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs). The decision was rooted in the absence of affidavits that are legally required to accompany complaints. The case involved petitioners Rajat and Sarika Bhagat, who contended that the complaints against them, filed in connection with a loan dispute, lacked the necessary sworn affidavits.

The Bhagats had challenged the directives of the Additional Sessions Judge, which dismissed their appeals against the FIR registration. Originally, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) had instructed the filing of the FIRs on July 8, 2016. The High Court's single judge bench referenced a 2015 Supreme Court decision, asserting the necessity of affidavits alongside applications filed under Section 156(3) of the CrPC.

Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized in his judgment that the affidavit requirement under Section 156(3) CrPC is mandatory. He pointed out the ACMM's error in processing the unsworn application, leading to an erroneous order for FIR registration. The judgment dated March 20 highlighted the flawed precedent set by the February 21, 2017 ruling from the Additional Sessions Judge at Tis Hazari Court. Despite opposition arguments emphasizing intentions behind the affidavits, the High Court underscored legal adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025