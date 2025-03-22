Union Minister Urges Peace Amid Tensions Over Aurangzeb's Tomb

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has appealed for calm in Maharashtra, dismissing demands for the removal of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as misguided. Athawale underscored the historical significance of the tomb while advocating for peace in the state.

Recent violence erupted in Nagpur when Bajrang Dal and VHP protests over Aurangzeb's tomb's presence turned aggressive. Hamid Engineer of the Minorities Democratic Party was among those arrested. A prominent figure in the unrest, Fahim Khan, claimed police mistreatment, leading to a mandated medical examination.

Nagpur Police, under Commissioner Ravinder Singal, have arrested 99 individuals and assured impartial investigations. Meanwhile, the Congress has assembled a committee to probe the incident, with leaders criticizing the BJP's handling of the situation, voicing concerns about the lack of governmental vigilance.

Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare attributed the violence to inaction by both central and state governments. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, condemned the violence, emphasizing severe repercussions for those attacking law enforcement personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)