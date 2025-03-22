Delhi Police Revives 'Jan Sunwai' to Address Public Grievances

In a strategic move, Delhi Police has directed officers, not assigned to district postings, to hold 'Jan Sunwai' sessions aimed at effectively addressing public grievances. The initiative, introduced under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, requires feedback reports that will be channeled to the Police Headquarters.

Many officers, currently engaged in various units and battalions, are slated to conduct these sessions and relay their findings via detailed reports to the Vigilance Unit. These observations will then be communicated up to the Commissioner of Police, providing a comprehensive overview of pending complaints. Arora's guidelines mandate that Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (Addl DCPs) must oversee this task.

Sources within the police department emphasize that this initiative promotes robust oversight by senior officials over public concerns while offering an independent feedback loop to senior authorities. A schedule has been established, deploying 37 officers to hold 'Jan Sunwai' every Saturday, informed sources confirmed. Prior directives have briefed officers about their roles, ensuring they effectively report back to the Vigilance Unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)