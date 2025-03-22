Nationwide 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025' Campaign Launched in Haryana

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, inaugurated the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025' campaign on Saturday at Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium. The initiative aims to address Haryana's water needs and involves discussions with neighboring states to resolve inter-state water-sharing conflicts, ensuring the state receives its fair share.

The event saw participation from Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry. The Union Minister highlighted Haryana's dependency on external water sources and stressed the need for governmental and citizen cooperation to avert future water shortages through conservation efforts outlined in state budgets and innovative strategies.

Patil also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for turning water conservation into a grassroots movement. The campaign includes involvement from Haryana's business community, particularly migrant traders, to contribute to rural water initiatives. Efforts have previously enabled training for 25 lakh women nationwide in water quality assessments under the Jal Jeevan Mission, reflecting the government's commitment to sustainable water management.

