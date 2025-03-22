Judicial Panel Formed to Probe Allegations Against Delhi Judge Amid Cash Controversy
A three-member committee has been formed by India's Chief Justice to investigate allegations against Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma. There's no link between Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court and cash found after a fire at his residence. An in-house enquiry is underway.
Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has set up a three-member committee to probe allegations against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The committee includes Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, and Karnataka High Court Judge Anu Sivaraman.
Currently, Justice Varma has been relieved of his judicial duties by the Delhi High Court's Chief Justice, Devendra Upadhyaya. The Supreme Court has dismissed connections between Justice Varma's transfer to the Allahabad High Court and cash discovered in his official residence.
The Delhi High Court Chief Justice launched an in-house inquiry into the allegations before the Supreme Court Collegium met on March 20. The probe comes after a reported incident where a discovery of cash at Justice Varma's residence, amid a fire on March 14, ignited the controversy.
