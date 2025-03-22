Left Menu

Indian Army Hosts Vision-Restoring Cataract Camp for Veterans and Civilians

The Indian Army has launched a cataract surgery camp at Bengdubi Military Station, aiming to restore vision for over 350 veterans, dependents, and civilians. The initiative, part of a national blindness control program, highlights the Army's commitment to healthcare and community welfare in eastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:55 IST
Indian Army Hosts Vision-Restoring Cataract Camp for Veterans and Civilians
Indian Army organises special cataract eye surgery camp for ex-servicemen, (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army, in a significant healthcare initiative, is conducting a cataract surgery camp at the Bengdubi Military Station's 158 Base Hospital. Launched by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, the camp aims to restore sight for over 350 veterans, dependents, and select civilians, according to the Ministry of Defence's official announcement.

This initiative falls under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment and highlights the Army's dedication to healthcare outreach. Organized by the Trishakti Corps, the camp emphasizes vision care for both current and retired defence personnel and their families. Lt Gen Tiwari praised the medical team's proficiency and commitment, underscoring the importance of enhancing healthcare accessibility for service members, veterans, and the community. The region, holding strategic importance, serves a substantial population from West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Nepal, aiming to provide advanced ophthalmic care to the substantial ex-servicemen population.

The camp operates under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, following a request by West Bengal's Governor CV Ananda Bose. This collaborative effort underscores a strengthened military-state partnership. Brigadier Sanjay Mishra, leading the medical team, promises top-notch ophthalmic care over the three-day event, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment. The undertaking includes specialists from Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi Cantt, and Command Hospital Lucknow, targeting completion of up to 350 surgeries.

Among those benefiting is Subedar (Retd) Ramesh Thapa, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Army's support as the surgery restored his vision after years of struggle. Beyond military personnel, the camp also offers free cataract procedures to civilians, fostering military-civil cooperation. This camp is the third of its kind following previous successful ones in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025