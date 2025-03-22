Indian Army Hosts Vision-Restoring Cataract Camp for Veterans and Civilians

The Indian Army, in a significant healthcare initiative, is conducting a cataract surgery camp at the Bengdubi Military Station's 158 Base Hospital. Launched by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, the camp aims to restore sight for over 350 veterans, dependents, and select civilians, according to the Ministry of Defence's official announcement.

This initiative falls under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment and highlights the Army's dedication to healthcare outreach. Organized by the Trishakti Corps, the camp emphasizes vision care for both current and retired defence personnel and their families. Lt Gen Tiwari praised the medical team's proficiency and commitment, underscoring the importance of enhancing healthcare accessibility for service members, veterans, and the community. The region, holding strategic importance, serves a substantial population from West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Nepal, aiming to provide advanced ophthalmic care to the substantial ex-servicemen population.

The camp operates under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, following a request by West Bengal's Governor CV Ananda Bose. This collaborative effort underscores a strengthened military-state partnership. Brigadier Sanjay Mishra, leading the medical team, promises top-notch ophthalmic care over the three-day event, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment. The undertaking includes specialists from Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi Cantt, and Command Hospital Lucknow, targeting completion of up to 350 surgeries.

Among those benefiting is Subedar (Retd) Ramesh Thapa, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Army's support as the surgery restored his vision after years of struggle. Beyond military personnel, the camp also offers free cataract procedures to civilians, fostering military-civil cooperation. This camp is the third of its kind following previous successful ones in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

