Empowering Media to Champion Human Rights: ILI and NHRC's Collaborative Training

The Indian Law Institute (ILI) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have joined forces to conduct a transformative training program titled 'Media and Human Rights: Issues and Challenges' for media professionals and government Public Relations Officers.

Anju Rathi Rana, Law Secretary from the Ministry of Law and Justice, inaugurated the event and highlighted the essential role media plays in protecting human rights and fostering public awareness. Rana emphasized the importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, encouraging accountability and transparency in addressing human rights violations, especially amid the rise of new media.

Rana further advocated for the protection of journalists from threats and online harassment. Meanwhile, VK Ahuja, Director of ILI, asserted the institute's commitment to sensitizing various stakeholders on these critical issues. Highlighting media's impact, former Tihar Jail Superintendent Sunil Kumar Gupta credited journalistic scrutiny for significant prison reforms.

