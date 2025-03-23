Delhi's People-Centric Budget: A New Era of Development
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva promises a budget that aligns with the public's aspirations, ushering in progressive development. The budget session starts with crucial financial debates and policy decisions, marking a new chapter under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership and central government support.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to reinforce its commitment to public welfare, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has declared that the city's forthcoming budget will be crafted 'for the people and by the people.' He emphasized that the budget would encapsulate the promises made in the Sankalp Patra, aiming to propel Delhi's development.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is actively engaging with citizens to construct a budget echoing their needs, while also benefiting from central government aid. The eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly's budget session begins Monday, a pivotal event reflecting the newly elected government's priorities.
Scheduled to unfold from March 24 to March 28, 2025, the session will see the tabling of the CAG report on the Delhi Transport Corporation, and a comprehensive presentation of the budget on March 25. Key sessions will include general budget discussions and legislative voting, followed by private members' business initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
