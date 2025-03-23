Left Menu

Delhi's People-Centric Budget: A New Era of Development

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva promises a budget that aligns with the public's aspirations, ushering in progressive development. The budget session starts with crucial financial debates and policy decisions, marking a new chapter under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership and central government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:26 IST
Delhi's People-Centric Budget: A New Era of Development
Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reinforce its commitment to public welfare, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has declared that the city's forthcoming budget will be crafted 'for the people and by the people.' He emphasized that the budget would encapsulate the promises made in the Sankalp Patra, aiming to propel Delhi's development.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is actively engaging with citizens to construct a budget echoing their needs, while also benefiting from central government aid. The eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly's budget session begins Monday, a pivotal event reflecting the newly elected government's priorities.

Scheduled to unfold from March 24 to March 28, 2025, the session will see the tabling of the CAG report on the Delhi Transport Corporation, and a comprehensive presentation of the budget on March 25. Key sessions will include general budget discussions and legislative voting, followed by private members' business initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025