Nation Salutes Revolutionaries: Tributes Pour in on Shaheed Diwas

On Shaheed Diwas, political leaders including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. The day marked a collective remembrance of their sacrifices and continued inspiration for India's independence. Leaders across political spectrums highlighted their enduring legacy and commitment to freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:43 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the solemn occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan honored the memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. After laying tributes, Governor Khan reminded reporters of the sacrifice countless soldiers made for India's independence, highlighting the deeper meaning of freedom beyond just liberation from foreign rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in paying homage, taking to social media platform X to commemorate the indomitable spirit of these freedom fighters. Modi emphasized how their pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire the nation, further remembering Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary as a symbol of social justice and visionary leadership.

Political figures from across India expressed their respect through heartfelt messages. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Amit Shah paid tribute, recognizing the revolutionary spirit of these martyrs. Shah and Kharge shared powerful sentiments, immortalizing the passion and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev for India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

