Nation Salutes Revolutionaries: Tributes Pour in on Shaheed Diwas

On the solemn occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan honored the memory of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. After laying tributes, Governor Khan reminded reporters of the sacrifice countless soldiers made for India's independence, highlighting the deeper meaning of freedom beyond just liberation from foreign rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in paying homage, taking to social media platform X to commemorate the indomitable spirit of these freedom fighters. Modi emphasized how their pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire the nation, further remembering Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary as a symbol of social justice and visionary leadership.

Political figures from across India expressed their respect through heartfelt messages. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Amit Shah paid tribute, recognizing the revolutionary spirit of these martyrs. Shah and Kharge shared powerful sentiments, immortalizing the passion and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev for India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)