Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced a nationwide protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, sparking a conflict with Waqf Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman and BJP MP Jaagdambika Pal. Pal accused the protesters of seeking to destabilize the nation and rebutted claims of exclusion, asserting that AIMPLB's input was recorded during committee proceedings. According to Pal, the bill is yet to be finalized and aims to benefit women, children, and marginalized communities.

Pal criticized AIMPLB's intention to protest against an unbrought bill, emphasizing that former committee member Imran Masood was involved in the voting process. Pal insisted that the bill would bring necessary reforms to benefit the underprivileged while targeting those exploiting Waqf properties.

AIMPLB, in contrast, insisted the bill is discriminatory and damaging. AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas thanked supportive organizations, societal groups, and opposition parties for their rejection of the legislation. The group plans further demonstrations and resolved to employ all constitutional and democratic methods to oppose what it perceives as a problematic framework.

