Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has declared a nationwide protest against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, citing threats to minority rights. Despite the Waqf JPC's inclusion of minority views, AIMPLB demands legal and democratic means to oppose this controversial legislation aiming for transparency and reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:17 IST
Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Waqf JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced a nationwide protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, sparking a conflict with Waqf Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman and BJP MP Jaagdambika Pal. Pal accused the protesters of seeking to destabilize the nation and rebutted claims of exclusion, asserting that AIMPLB's input was recorded during committee proceedings. According to Pal, the bill is yet to be finalized and aims to benefit women, children, and marginalized communities.

Pal criticized AIMPLB's intention to protest against an unbrought bill, emphasizing that former committee member Imran Masood was involved in the voting process. Pal insisted that the bill would bring necessary reforms to benefit the underprivileged while targeting those exploiting Waqf properties.

AIMPLB, in contrast, insisted the bill is discriminatory and damaging. AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas thanked supportive organizations, societal groups, and opposition parties for their rejection of the legislation. The group plans further demonstrations and resolved to employ all constitutional and democratic methods to oppose what it perceives as a problematic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025